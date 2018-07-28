On this day in Alabama history: Hattie Hooker Wilkins was born

July 28, 1875

Born on July 28, 1875, Hattie Hooker Wilkins was the first woman elected as a representative in the Alabama Legislature. The Selma native ran in the 1922 election with a firm belief that government should have a better representation of woman. While in office, Wilkins was most concerned with reforming education and improving health care in Alabama. Wilkins also founded the Selma Suffrage Association and was a member of the Alabama Equal Suffrage Association, where she spearheaded the movement proclaiming a woman’s right to vote. She served one term, and was the only woman elected to the Alabama Legislature until 1937.

