Lee County home sales continue steady year-over-year increase in June

Sales: According to the Lee County Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service, Lee County sales totaled 237 units during June, up 16.7 percent from 203 sales in the same month a year earlier. However, June sales were down 13.5 percent compared to 274 sales in May. Results were 22.5 percent above the five-year June average of 193 sales. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

For all Lee County housing data, click here.

Inventory: Homes listed for sale in the Lee County area during June totaled 561 units, an increase of 5.5 percent from June 2017’s 532 units, and an increase of 3.9 percent from May 2018’s 540 units. Lee County experienced a year-over-year decline in months of supply. June months of supply totaled 2.4 months, a decrease of 9.7 percent from June 2017’s 2.6 months of supply. June’s months of supply increased from May’s 2 months of supply.

Pricing: The Lee County median sales price in June was $245,900, an increase of .4 percent from one year ago and an increase of 2.3 percent from the prior month. This direction is consistent with historical data (2013-17) indicating that the June median sales price on average increases from May by 9.1 percent. The differing sample size (number of residential sales of comparative months) can contribute to statistical volatility, including pricing. ACRE highly recommends consulting with a local real estate professional to discuss pricing trends, as they will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood. The homes selling in June spent an average of 69 days on the market (DOM), an increase of 23.2 percent from 56 days in June 2017, while also increasing 32.7 percent from 52 days in May.

Forecast: June sales were three units, or 1.3 percent, below the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 240 sales for the month, while actual sales were 237 units. ACRE forecast a total of 1,047 residential sales in the Lee County area year-to-date, while there were 1,141 actual sales through June.

ACRE’s statewide perspective: Coming into summer, the spring home-buying season had been significantly affected by very low inventory levels. May residential listings decreased more than 7 percent in the state and decreased 6.1 percent nationwide from one year ago. Residential sales in Alabama, however, increased 8 percent from one year ago, which is impressive considering the 7.3 percent drop in inventory. Home price appreciation heated up with the temperatures as the statewide median sales price increased 10.7 percent from one year ago, while also increasing 7 percent during the first quarter of the year. Home sales prices are expected to continue their upward climb throughout the summer as inventory levels are likely to repeat the declines that were seen during the spring.

NAR’s national perspective: Lawrence Yun, National Association of Realtors chief economist, says a solid economy and job market should be generating a much stronger sales pace than what has been seen so far this year. “Closings were down in a majority of the country last month and declined on an annual basis in each major region,” he said. “Incredibly low supply continues to be the primary impediment to more sales, but there’s no question the combination of higher prices and mortgage rates are pinching the budgets of prospective buyers, and ultimately keeping some from reaching the market.”

Click here to view the entire monthly report.

The Lee County Residential Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Lee County Association of Realtors to better serve its area consumers.