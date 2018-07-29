On this day in Alabama history: Brother Bryan statue was dedicated

July 29, 1934

The Brother Bryan Statue – sculpted by Georges Bridges – was dedicated on July 29, 1934, in Birmingham. Bryan was a well-loved pastor of Third Presbyterian Church and an outspoken supporter of civil rights and racial reconciliation, but was known for his persistent effort in aiding the poor and homeless. He was known for addressing everyone as brother or sister, thus earning the title of Brother Bryan. While posing for the statue, Bridges tells the story of Bryan becoming restless and kneeling. Bryan then told the artist, “Sweet boy, let’s pray!” The statue was moved to Vulcan Park in 1966, but in 1983 in response to widely circulated petitions, was returned to historic Five Points South and placed at the corner of 20th Street South and Magnolia Avenue.

