On this day in Alabama history: State’s 1819 Constitution was adopted

July 30, 1819

On March 2, 1819, President James Monroe signed an act enabling the people of the Alabama Territory to form a Constitution and government. That set the stage for Alabama’s admission as a state. Two months later, 44 people from 22 counties were elected to serve as delegates to a constitutional convention that took place in Huntsville from July 5 through Aug. 2. Although the constitution was unanimously adopted on July 30, it was not formally signed until Aug. 2.

For its time, Alabama’s constitution was considered liberal because it did not restrict voting rights and the holding of an office to property owners, taxpayers or members of the state militia, and offered minimal protections to enslaved people. The people of Alabama did not vote to ratify the constitution. Rather, it went into effect at the close of the convention on Aug. 2.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Portrait of James Monroe. (Gilbert Stuart, Pendleton’s Lithography, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) In 1819, the Alabama Territorial Legislature approved the new state’s first constitution in Huntsville, Madison County. Shown here is an image of the original title page of the document. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photo courtesy of the Alabama Department of Archives and History) An artist’s rendering of the first Alabama state capitol building in Cahaba, Dallas County. Cahaba was established as the first permanent capital of the state in 1820. It remained so until 1826, when the capital was moved to Tuscaloosa. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.