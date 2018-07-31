On this day in Alabama history: Bennett secretary of state again

July 31, 2013

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Jim Bennett as secretary of state after Beth Chapman’s resignation. Bennett previously held this position from 1993-2003, appointed and then elected as a Democrat (1994) and as a Republican (1998). Bennett was the first Republican to serve as secretary of state since Reconstruction.

Bennett was also a member of both the Alabama House of Representatives and the Senate, and served for about nine years as labor commissioner under Gov. Bob Riley and Bentley. Before entering politics, Bennett was a reporter for the Birmingham Post-Herald.

