Brian Peters: Wet, cooler Wednesday and Thursday for Alabama

COOLING RAIN: It was interesting yesterday, with the wet weather developing a few hours later than I expected. But when the rain arrived, the temperature flatlined around the 70-degree mark.

TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Clouds cover nearly all of Alabama this morning, with lows in most locations near the 70-degree mark. An upper trough has dug into the Lower Mississippi River Valley as expected, and it should take up residence there for several days. That should keep us cloudy with off-and-on periods of rain today. A flash flood watch has been issued for much of Alabama, excluding the Tennessee River Valley and west central Alabama, through 7 p.m. Thursday. Highs today will be held to the lower 80s.

The upper trough will stick around through Friday but begin to weaken by then. This will keep us cloudy and somewhat wet, with fairly numerous showers and storms through Friday. Highs will be in the 80s, well below our seasonal average of 91 for early August.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Over the weekend, the upper trough will weaken further as the Bermuda High noses into the Southeast. This should return Alabama to a more summer-like pattern with fewer storms, driven primarily by the heat of the day. Highs will again come near 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, a strong trough moving through the westerlies will again dampen the upper ridge. The Bermuda High pushes back into the Atlantic while a strong upper ridge becomes situated over the Four Corners area of the Southwest U.S. This should favor us with highs mainly in the upper 80s, but precipitable water values remain fairly high, so scattered showers remain possible every day.

Rainfall amounts will display a west-to-east gradient, with lower amounts along the Mississippi-Alabama line and higher amounts along the border with Georgia, where 2 to 3 inches will be possible.

LONG TERM: Looking out into voodoo country, the Global Forecast System is favoring the idea of maintaining the trough in the eastern U.S. through Week 2. This represents the best possible conditions for the eastern U.S., keeping us out of any extreme heat. The GFS is also continuing to show an upper-level weakness that should keep a pattern of daily showers in the forecast across the Southeast.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin; tropical storm formation is not expected for the next several days.

