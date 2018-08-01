On this day in Alabama history: Astronaut Kathryn Thornton retired

Aug. 1, 1996

Nuclear physicist Kathryn Thornton was an astronaut at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) from 1985-1996. During that time, the Alabama native flew four missions for NASA’s space shuttle orbiter program, logging more than 970 hours in space.

Thornton’s contributions while in space included helping to upgrade the Hubble Space Telescope, testing systems for the construction of the International Space Station and helping launch and repair satellites. After retiring from NASA on Aug. 1, 1996, she worked as a professor and a scientific researcher. Thornton is among six astronauts who have graduated from Auburn University.

Kathryn C. Thornton (Ph.D.), NASA astronaut (missions STS-33, STS-49, STS-61, STS-73). (NASA, Wikipedia) STS061-95-028 (6 Dec 1993) — Astronaut Kathryn C. Thornton, on the end of the space shuttle Endeavour’s Remote Manipulator System arm, hovers over equipment associated with servicing chores on the Hubble Space Telescope during the second extravehicular activity (EVA) on the 11-day mission. Astronauts Thornton and Thomas D. Akers changed out the solar array panels during this EVA. (NASA) Astronauts in the STS-61 crew portrait include (standing in rear left to right) Richard O. Covey, commander; and mission specialists Jeffrey A. Hoffman, and Thomas D. Akers. Seated left to right are Kenneth D. Bowersox, pilot; Kathryn C. Thornton, mission specialist; F. Story Musgrave, payload commander; and Claude Nicollier, mission specialist. Launched aboard the space shuttle Endeavour on Dec. 2, 1993, the STS-61 mission was the first Hubble Space Telescope servicing mission, and the last mission of 1993. (NASA, Wikipedia) These seven NASA astronauts trained for the first flight of Endeavour, Orbiter Vehicle (OV) 105, seen in the background. Crew members, wearing navy blue flight suits, are (left to right) Mission Specialists Kathryn C. Thornton, Bruce E. Melnick and Pierre J. Thuot, Commander Daniel C. Brandenstein, Pilot Kevin P. Chilton, and Mission Specialists Thomas D. Akers and Richard J. Hieb. (Photograph by NASA JSC contract photographer Mark Sowa, NASA, Wikipedia) In this image, Astronaut Kathryn Thornton releases the old panel from the Hubble Space Telescope into low-Earth orbit during the first Hubble Space Telescope Servicing Mission in 1993. Earth’s gravitation pulled the jettisoned panel toward Earth’s atmosphere, where it entered and ultimately burned up. (NASA, Wikipedia) STS-33 Mission Specialist Kathryn C. Thornton, wearing a launch and entry suit, poses in front of Discovery, Orbiter Vehicle (OV) 103, at Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex Pad 39B. (NASA) This photo depicts Astronaut and Mission Specialist Kathryn Thornton performing the second extra-vehicular activity of the STS-61 mission. Thornton, along with astronaut and mission specialist Thomas Akers (out of frame), performed the task of replacing the solar arrays. Launched Dec. 1, 1993 aboard the space shuttle Endeavour, the STS-61 mission was solely dedicated to servicing the telescope. (NASA, Wikipedia)

