Brian Peters: Alabama weather turning more summer-like again

Brian Peters has the Alabama forecast heading toward the weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

TODAY: Alabama remains just to the east of the trough axis along the Mississippi River this morning, with a good coverage of clouds. The early morning temperatures were around the 70-degree mark. The flash flood watch for much of the state has been canceled; however, a watch remains until Friday morning across extreme south Alabama and much of the Florida Panhandle. Flash flood watches also extend to the northeast along the eastern slope of the Appalachians. Highs today will be held to the middle 80s, with showers and isolated thunderstorms a good possibility. By the way, the high at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport yesterday was only 76 degrees – amazing for the first day of August.

THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The upper trough along the Mississippi River will continue to meander for the next couple of days as it slowly weakens. This weakening is the primary reasoning behind canceling the flash flood watch, since the likelihood of heavy rain has diminished more quickly than expected. Drier air should keep much of the northwest quadrant of Alabama free of showers until Saturday.

With the weakening of the upper trough, most of Alabama should return to summer-like conditions, with highs climbing near 90 by Sunday. But moisture remains across the Southeast, so fairly good chances for scattered showers and storms remain through much of the week ahead.

NEXT WEEK: From late Saturday through Tuesday, the Global Forecast System has again brought back the idea of connecting the Bermuda High with the upper ridge over the southern Rockies. This won’t change the moisture levels, so chances for showers will remain, but temperatures should surge upward into the lower 90s.

But take heart! The GFS brings a fairly strong trough across the Great Lakes region next Tuesday and Wednesday, which is forecast to dig the trough back into the eastern U.S. again. This will bring yet another front into the area, keeping the weather unsettled with daily chances for showers and an abundance of clouds forcing the afternoon highs to drop to around 90 degrees.

Rainfall for the next five days will not be uniform because of the nature of showers, and amounts fall off to between a quarter of an inch over western Alabama to around an inch along the Georgia line.

LONG TERM: Looking into voodoo country, the GFS builds an upper ridge across the Great Lakes region around August, but it keeps an east-to-west area of lowered pressure across the Southeast into Texas. This, together with the continuation of plenty of moisture, should keep daily showers likely for us. But by Aug. 17 the GFS again brings a digging trough into the eastern U.S., keeping the duration of any excessive heat short-lived.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin; tropical storm formation is not expected for the next several days.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

SPANN AWAY: We are on a one-a-day schedule for the week as James Spann enjoys some time off.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Brian Peters and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.