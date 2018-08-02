On this day in Alabama history: NFL coach, scout Red Cochran was born

Aug. 2, 1922

Born in Fairfield, John Thurman “Red” Cochran played football and baseball in high school and was later offered scholarships in both sports at Wake Forest University. Although he played minor league baseball for a time, most of his career centered on professional football, starting in 1947 as a cornerback, kick returner, punter and running back for the Chicago Cardinals. During his rookie year, Cochran helped his team trounce the Philadelphia Eagles, bringing home the National Football League (NFL) Championship. He intercepted 15 passes in 24 games and set a team record for punt return average before a knee injury forced him into retirement in 1950. Cochran held football coaching positions through the years for the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Chargers. While at Green Bay, he tutored Packers greats Bart Starr, Jim Taylor, Paul Hornung, Jerry Kramer and Fuzzy Thurston. After his retirement as a coach in 1974, Cochran worked as a scout for the Packers until his death in 2004. He was inducted into the Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame in 1973 and the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 1997. In 2014, Cochran was posthumously inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

