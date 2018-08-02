Get your groove on, beat the heat with ideas from Can’t Miss Alabama

Here’s a glance at cool happenings near you.

Pentatonix shows off at Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Birmingham Aug. 2

Pentatonix fans, unite. See your favorite a capella group perform at Oak Mountain Amphitheater on Aug. 2, on tour with their new studio album. Enjoy a night of pop, electronica, hip-hop and rhythm and blues, as only Pentatonic members can sing them. Get tickets while they last.

The singers in concert. (Pentatonix) Pentatonix has fans worldwide. (Pentatonix)

Get your groove on: Go to Secret Stages Music Discovery Festival in Birmingham Aug. 3-4

Treat yourself to the sounds and sights of 51 musical acts performing at Secret Stages in Birmingham on Aug. 3-4. This music discovery festival will introduce you to the up-and-coming or under-the-radar performers from your own backyard and across the country. You’ll have walking access to the bands and other exciting venues in the area, including restaurants, pubs and shopping.

See the schedule for the 2018 weekend at Avondale Brewing Co. Upstairs Loft Stage. The easy-to-find venue is at 41st Street South, between 1st Avenue S. and 3rd Avenue South. Click for tickets.

Oshun, from New York, will perform. (Oshun/Alabama NewsCenter) Birmingham’s Will Stewart is a can’t-miss act. (Will Stewart/Alabama NewsCenter) Hear Nashville-based Reality Something. (Reality Something/Alabama NewsCenter)

Take a stroll through nature’s garden at the Purdy Butterfly House in Huntsville through September

See the largest open-air butterfly house in the country, featuring butterflies in a kaleidoscope of colors. You’ll feel that you’re on a magical adventure at the Purdy Butterfly House in Huntsville Botanical Garden. Housed in a 9,000-square-foot natural stone and steel structure, you can see thousands of native butterflies.

Lovely flowers and butterflies will amaze. (Huntsville Botanical Garden/Alabama NewsCenter) Wildlife lovers will be amazed. (Huntsville Botanical Garden/Alabama NewsCenter)

Catch a sight of turtles – box turtles, and red- and yellow-eared sliders – sunbathing or digging in the dirt. Quail, frogs and other critters are call Purdy’s their home. The address is 4747 Bob Wallace Ave. in Huntsville. Purdy’s is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Hurry to see these gorgeous, intricate insects before they flutter away at the end of September.

See Imagine Dragons in concert Aug. 7 at the Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach Aug. 7

“Feel the thunder, lightning and the thunder” with the hit band Imagine Dragons as they hit the Wharf Amphitheater stage on Tuesday, Aug. 7, with ukelele queen Grace Vanderwaal. Tickets for the Evolve Tour are available on Ticketmaster, by calling 800-745-3000, or at the Wharf Box Office.

Feel the enchantment of Cinderella at Playhouse in the Park in Mobile through Aug. 12

For a great date or a fun family outing, don’t miss Cinderella the Musical at the Playhouse in the Park in Mobile. Managing Director Daniel Mollise said the show is sure to please: “The cozy theater is the perfect setting for this well-performed story that shows us what it means to be human.” Enchanting special effects help bring the fairytale to life. Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for students, kids and seniors. For the best seating, call ahead for tickets at 251-602-0630 and make a reservation.

Get kids ready for back to school in Montgomery Aug. 4

Get the kiddos ready for the start of school during That’s My Child Foundation’s backpack block party on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at their headquarters. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit will give away more than 1,000 book bags with school supplies. Your child must be present to get a bag.

Enjoy cool tunes spun by a DJ. Children can chill out by playing on inflatable toys, and can indulge in free popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones. Kids can get free haircuts and hair styling. Eye screening will be offered to make sure children are ready for the challenges of the new year.

Kids can get free haircuts, styling. (Jonathon Peterson/That’s My Child) Children will receive new book bags, supplies. (Jonathon Peterson/That’s My Child)

“Families can connect with mentoring, arts programs and after-school tutoring,” said Program Director Jonathon Peterson. For more details, call Peterson at 334-239-7434.

The address is 2414 Lower Wetumpka Road in Montgomery.

Experience fun for the whole family with the Montgomery Biscuits and Birmingham Barons Aug. 8

Take a break by enjoying America’s favorite pastime. Cheer on the Montgomery Biscuits and the Birmingham Barons Aug. 8 at Riverwalk Stadium. In honor of Military Wednesday for families serving in the U.S. military, there will be an F-35 figurine giveaway. Children will love the replica of Lockheed Martin’s Lightning II, an all-weather stealth multirole fighter plane for air superiority missions. Click for tickets. Riverwalk Stadium is at 200 Coosa St. in Montgomery.