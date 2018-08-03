Alabama Crimson Tide’s Nick Saban, ‘Miss Terry’ celebrate charity giveaway

Nick’s Kids Foundation presented checks totaling more than $500,000 to 150 local and state nonprofit groups Thursday at the 12th annual luncheon of the official charity of Nick Saban and family. Since Nick and Terry Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007 when the University of Alabama hired Saban to coach the Crimson Tide football team, the foundation has given about $8 million to more than 300 charities and organizations throughout the state and region.

Nick Saban takes pictures with young fans. (Kent Gidley) Terry Saban talks to young boys while eating lunch. (Amelia B. Barton) Luncheon marks an opportunity to interact and sign autographs for young fans. (Kent Gidley)

Through Nick’s Kids Foundation, the Sabans host luncheons, golf tournaments, scrimmages and other events to benefit the cause. Culminating in the Annual Fall Giveaway, the proceeds support children, family, teacher and student causes.

“Today has a lot of the things I enjoy most,” Saban said. “First of all, we have camp starting. The players are reporting today and we look forward to that challenge. It’s always accompanied by the Nick’s Kids luncheon. Miss Terry and all the people in the organization who support Nick’s Kids work so hard to help these young kids have a better opportunity to be successful in life and have a better quality of life.

“As you all know, this is all about my dad and the legacy of what he tried to do. Hopefully he’ll be proud of what we’re doing here today,” he said.

Some of the Nick’s Kids Foundation projects include 17 for 17 Home Building Project with Habitat for Humanity, the Nick’s Kids Playgrounds along the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk and the Alberta School of Performing Arts, as well as the Teacher’s Excellence Awards Luncheon.

Nick’s Kids was also a major contributor to the new YMCA of Tuscaloosa and the Welding & Multipurpose Classroom Facility at the Tuscaloosa Juvenile Detention Center and was instrumental in the renovation of the STTEP Building at Brewer Porch Children’s Center.

“This has grown into something beyond even what we thought,” Saban said. “To be able to accomplish the projects we’ve been able to accomplish in the community, whether it’s the Brewer Porch Children’s Center or building the juvenile detention center classroom now, or the 17 for 17 houses that we partnered with Habitat for Humanity to be able to give away – that’s grown into $500,000 a year.

“I never really imagined it would happen this way, but I really do think that Miss Terry has been the driving force behind this in terms of picking out great projects and things people like to support,” he said.

Jalen Hurts signs autographs for fans at the Nick’s Kids event. (Kent Gidley) Christian Miller talks to a young fan. (Kent Gidley) Raekwon Davis meets young fans and signs autographs. (Kent Gidley) Nick Saban poses with young Crimson Tide fans. (Kent Gidley) Nick and Terry Saban embrace during event. (Kent Gidley) Young fans show off bright treats at luncheon. (Amelia B. Barton) Nick and Terry Saban address audience at annual luncheon. (Amelia B. Barton) Nick Saban addresses all members of his audience, including military members. (Kent Gidley

Joining the Sabans at the annual luncheon were student-athletes Keaton Anderson, Joshua Casher, Lester Cotton Sr., Raekwon Davis, Hale Hentges, Jalen Hurts, Christian Miller, Jamey Mosley, Ross Pierschbacher, Deionte Thompson, Jonah Williams and Mack Wilson.

In addition to their work with the Nick’s Kids Foundation, the Sabans have been generous with their personal donations to The University of Alabama’s scholarship fund. In June 2008, they made a $1 million pledge to the university for first-generation scholarships.

Get all the latest information on the Alabama football team by following @AlabamaFTBL on Twitter and Facebook and AlabamaFBL on Instagram. General athletic news can also be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and AlabamaAthletics on Facebook.