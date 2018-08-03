Brian Peters: Alabama temperatures climbing into the weekend

Brian Peters has the Alabama forecast to close out the work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

WARMING BEGINS TODAY: We’re seeing fewer clouds across Alabama this morning as the upper-level trough continues to weaken and exerts less influence on our weather. A dense fog advisory was in place for east central Alabama through 8 a.m. It looks like a summer-like day for central Alabama; our unusually cool weather begins to move warmer, with highs in the upper 80s today. Look for isolated showers and thunderstorms today, much like we saw yesterday, as precipitable water values remain below 1.5 inches.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The upper ridge to our east known as the Bermuda High will nose into Alabama on Saturday and Sunday, bringing our afternoon highs back into the lower half of the 90s. Heat indices could hit in the 100 to 105 range, so we’ll have to watch for a potential heat advisory Sunday and Monday. With precipitable water values moving upward slightly, showers and storms should increase in coverage and become scattered over the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Another short-wave trough is forecast to move across the Great Lakes region on Monday and Tuesday. This feature will dampen down the upper ridge over the eastern U.S. and essentially reestablish a broad trough over the eastern half of the country. This feature will stick in place from Wednesday through Friday, keeping scattered to numerous showers and storms in the forecast.Ttemperatures will also drop back slightly, with highs mainly topping out around the 90-degree mark.

With daily storm development driven by afternoon heating, rainfall amounts will be spotty. Amounts for the next five days will average around a half-inch for those places that get storms.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin; tropical storm formation is not expected for the next several days.

