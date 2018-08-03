Chandler Hoffman signs as Birmingham Legion FC’s first player

Birmingham native and soccer standout Chandler Hoffman will come home to play for Birmingham Legion FC next year.

Earlier this week, the club announced plans to build its team around the two-time USL All-League forward. He was introduced to the public Thursday, Aug. 2, at an event at Iron City on Birmingham’s Southside.

Hoffman has signed a pre-contract that will see him officially join Legion FC on Jan. 1 in a multiyear deal.

He will continue playing with his current USL club, Real Monarchs Salt Lake City, for the remainder of 2018.

Hoffman said he’s excited to return to Birmingham, where he won two state championships in high school at Oak Mountain.

“My family being here was a huge bonus. I know when the club first got announced, my mom and dad were deep in their hearts hoping that I would return home,” Hoffman said. “Once they brought in (General Manager) Jay (Heaps) and really solidified the plans, it was something that really fit my personal goals and was a huge opportunity.”

Hoffman, 27, won the MLS Cup with the LA Galaxy in 2014 and has twice been named to the USL All-League First Team (2014, 2017). He is the fastest player in modern history to tally 50 USL regular-season goals.

Hoffman has posted 24 goals and nine assists in 52 appearances for the Real Monarchs in 2017 and 2018. He joined the Utah club after leading Louisville City FC with 14 goals in 2016. He spent the 2012-2015 campaigns with MLS clubs in Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Houston and played on loan with USL teams in California, Pennsylvania and Colorado.

Heaps, who also serves as the club’s president, said Hoffman is “one heck of a player” but also represents the team’s three pillars of pride, passion and community.

“For us, it was important that our first signee sets the example and puts out there the pedigree of player we want to have playing for our team,” Heaps said. “My phone has not stopped ringing since we announced the signing Monday with players, coaches and agents trying to get players here. Right off the bat, it’s a great signing for us, but it’s because of him, what he’s been able to do but also what he represents.”

Hoffman became Alabama’s first-ever player selected in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft (13th overall) in 2012. A star forward at UCLA from 2009-2011, Hoffman drew notice as a Hermann Trophy semifinalist, third-team All-American and first-team PAC-12 selection.

Hoffman poses with a young fan. (Justin Averette) Hoffman poses with a t-shirt as he prepares to come back home. (file) Hoffman poses with fans. (Justin Averette)

He led Oak Mountain to state titles in 2007 and 2008 and was named Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009. Before high school, he enjoyed a lengthy youth soccer career with Birmingham United Soccer Association.

Hoffman said he believes Birmingham is hungry for professional soccer.

“It’s crazy whenever there is a World Cup game or championship final, and you look at the top markets that are watching the game and Birmingham is always in the top 10,” Hoffman said. “I think there is definitely a hunger in the city for a professional team.”

Birmingham Legion FC will play as an expansion member of USL. Games will be played starting next spring at UAB’s BBVA Compass Soccer Field. For more about the team and tickets, visit https://www.bhmlegion.com/.