Brian Peters: Weekend brings normal summer weather back to Alabama

Brian Peters has the forecast for a warm Alabama weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

BACK TO THE 90S: Temperatures again this morning were near the 70-degree mark across central Alabama, with a few passing clouds in the sky helping to make the sunrise interesting. The high in Birmingham yesterday was 89, and we’ve probably seen the last of highs in the 80s for at least a few days – probably until late next week. The flow over the Southeast will gradually become affected by the development of an upper ridge that will keep us warmer, with highs in the lower half of the 90s through Wednesday. Mainly isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge slides farther west from Tuesday into Wednesday as another fairly strong upper trough digs into the middle Mississippi River Valley. Highs for the latter half of the week should dip back out of the 90s into the upper 80s. This should also result in slightly better chances for showers and storms Wednesday. The approach of a weak front will add to diurnal heating to produce still better coverage of showers and storms Thursday.

By Friday and Saturday the upper air pattern becomes a bit noisy as the upper trough shears out across the Great Lakes, while leaving the bottom of the trough across the lower Mississippi River Valley. This should drop rain chances back somewhat as we go back to daily scattered showers and highs near 90.

Rainfall through Thursday morning will be the highest across the northern third of Alabama because of the approach of the front on Wednesday. Rainfall will be patchy at best, but spots that do get rain could see around half an inch.

LONG TERM: Looking out into voodoo country, we start week 2 with another passing trough moving through the Great Lakes region. But after that the Global Forecast System is very insistent on the development of an upper ridge over the Southeast that should keep us fairly warm. The strength of the ridge suggests warm without becoming too hot.

TROPICS: While tropical storm formation is not expected for the next several days, there is an area of disturbed weather centered about 700 miles west of the Azores in the Atlantic, moving southwestward. This non-tropical low is not expected to develop much, even though it is over relatively warm water.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Brian Peters and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.