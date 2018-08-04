Recipe: Healthy Blueberry Crumble

My family loves this dessert (filled with antioxidants) for Sunday night – with some ice cream, of course.

Serves 6

Ingredients:

6 cups berries of choice, frozen or fresh

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons cinnamon, divided

2/3 cup whole-wheat flour

½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats

½ cup packed light brown sugar

¼ cup canola oil

1/3 cup coarsely chopped pecans or walnuts

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat a deep baking dish with cooking spray. Toss berries with granulated sugar, lemon juice and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon in a large bowl. Transfer to the prepared baking dish, cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, combine flour, oats, brown sugar and the remaining cinnamon in a medium bowl. Mix to blend. Stir in oil and nuts; toss well until evenly moistened and coarse. Remove the foil from the baking dish and scatter the topping evenly over the berries. Bake uncovered until the topping has browned and the fruit is soft and bubbling, for about 30 minutes more.

Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama NewsCenter is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.