James Spann: A few random storms on a hot, humid Alabama afternoon

CLASSIC DOG DAY AFTERNOON: Today’s weather is just what you expect in early August in Alabama. It is hot and humid, the sky is partly sunny and we have a few random, scattered storms in progress during the heat of the day. Most of the storms are over north and west Alabama; they are moving very little and will dissipate once the sun goes down.

Where rain is falling, temperatures have dropped into the 70s; away from storms we are seeing low to mid 90s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Not much change tomorrow; it will be partly sunny with a passing afternoon storm in a few spots. The high will be in the 91- to 95-degree range. Then, Wednesday through Friday, we expect an increase in the number of showers and thunderstorms as the upper ridge over the region weakens and the air becomes more unstable. The chance of any one spot getting wet Wednesday is 50/50, rising into the 60 to 70 percent range Thursday and Friday. Heat levels will come down; the high will be close to 90 Wednesday, then down into the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday because of clouds and showers.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Looks like fairly typical summer weather Saturday and Sunday — a mix of sun and clouds each day with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain for any given location will be in the 40 to 50 percent range both days, and highs will be generally between 87 and 90 degrees. The best chance of a passing storm comes between 1 and 11 p.m.

NEXT WEEK: We will continue to roll out the standard summer forecast for the week — partly sunny days with random, scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be between 87 and 92 on most days.

TROPICS: A small disturbance in the Central Atlantic has a 30 percent chance of development over the next few days, but it is moving north toward the colder water of the North Atlantic, and is no threat to land one way or another.

In the Pacific, Hector remains a major hurricane with sustained winds of 145 mph; it is still expected to pass south of the Hawaiian Islands later this week.

