Alabama Legacy Moment: Howard Hill

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Howard Hill was an excellent hunter and trick-shot artist with a bow and arrow and ended up parlaying those skills into a career in Hollywood. (APT)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is Howard Hill.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Howard Hill from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

