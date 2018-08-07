James Spann: Alabama showers, storms to increase in coming days

RADAR CHECK: As expected, we have a number of random, scattered showers and thunderstorms across Alabama this afternoon. They are moving little and are producing heavy rain, lots of lightning, gusty winds and some small hail. They will fade away once the sun goes down.

Temperatures are generally in the low to mid 90s this afternoon, but a few lucky communities have cooled into the 70s thanks to clouds and showers.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: The upper ridge will weaken and the air becomes more unstable. Accordingly, we expect an increase in the number of showers and storms each day with heat levels dropping. The chance of any one spot getting wet Wednesday is around 50 percent, rising into the 60 to 70 percent range Thursday and Friday. Highs drop into the mid to upper 80s with only a limited amount of sun.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change; we expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday with showers and storms both days, mostly between 1 and 11 p.m. Highs will be in the 87- to 90-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: We will maintain the chance of scattered showers and storms Monday, but the Global Forecast System continues to advertise drier air working in here Tuesday. For now it looks like the weather will be generally dry through midweek, with only very isolated showers.

DEBBY IS ON THE BOARD: Subtropical storm Debby has formed in the central Atlantic. It is packing sustained winds of 40 mph. It won’t be a tropical system for long, and will move northward into the North Atlantic; no threat to land.

Over in the Pacific, Hurricane Hector is packing sustained winds of 130 mph; it will pass south of the Big Island of Hawaii on Wednesday.

