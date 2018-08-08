She describes her style as eclectic. Portia Williams is an Alabama Power employee by day, and a true artist by heart.

A lover of the work of the Impressionists, Williams considers her ability to innovate one of the greatest challenges and inspirations in her craft.

Her original work will be featured at the Kessler Lofts through Aug. 30. The opening reception will be held at 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 9, at Forstall Art with a viewing at the Kessler Lofts about 5:30 p.m.

Williams talks more about what inspires her and also what she hopes art lovers will take away.

Alabama Power employee and artist offers hope, inspiration in pieces from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.