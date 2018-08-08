On this day in Alabama history: Future Wikipedia founder born

Aug. 8, 1966

Jimmy Donal Wales was born in Huntsville to Jimmy Wales, a grocer, and Doris Ann Dudley Wales, an educator who co-owned the Montessori-based House of Learning Elementary School with her mother. He credits early exposure to encyclopedias at the school with his becoming an entrepreneur later in life. After the 16-year-old Wales graduated from Auburn University, he earned a master’s degree from the University of Alabama in 1988. He enrolled and taught at Indiana University but after tiring of working on a doctorate, he became a futures and options trader. In 2001, he began Nupedia, a free online encyclopedia. On Jan. 15, 2001, Wales launched a side project, Wikipedia, and a year later founded the nonprofit Wikimedia Foundation to oversee operations and finances and set policies.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Jimmy Wales at Wikimania, 2015. (VGrigas (VMF), Wikipedia) Wikipedia, a Web-based encyclopedia, has more than 16 million articles in some 260 languages. It was founded in large part by Alabama native Jimmy Wales of Huntsville, Madison County. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Wikipedia) Jimmy Wales at the CC board meeting, 2008. (Joi Ito, Wikipedia) Jimmy Wales with German Wikipedia book, 2011. (teutopress/Thomas Gebauer, Wikipedia)

