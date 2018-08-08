James Spann: Shower, storm coverage heads higher in Alabama

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RAIN CHANCES UP, HEAT LEVELS DOWN: The upper ridge across the Deep South will weaken in coming days, making the air more unstable and opening the door for an increase in the number of showers and thunderstorms across Alabama. While most of the rain will come from roughly 1 until 11 p.m., we can’t rule out a late-night or morning shower as well. In fact, we have a few showers over west Alabama as I write this in early morning.

The chance of your front yard getting wet today is around 50 percent, increasing to 60-70 percent tomorrow and Friday. With only a limited amount of sun, highs will drop into the mid to upper 80s for most communities, which is below average for mid-August in Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds across Alabama Saturday and Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms, most active during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs for the weekend will be in the 87- to 90-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: We will maintain the chance of scattered thunderstorms Monday as a surface front approaches, but the Global Forecast System model continues to advertise drier air dropping into our state, with few, if any, showers Tuesday and Wednesday. A few afternoon storms could pop up Thursday and Friday, but for now it looks like they will be widely spaced. Highs next week will be pretty close to 90.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Debby is in the North Atlantic, far from land, and is expected to dissipate by tomorrow night. Top winds are only 45 mph. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

Over in the Pacific, Hurricane Hector is packing sustained winds of 125 mph, and will pass well south of the Big Island of Hawaii tonight. Still, a tropical storm warning is in effect for the Big Island as winds could gust to 40-45 mph at times.

