Recipe: Okra and Green Tomato Fritters

Anytime I create something, I’m constantly thinking about ways to change it, tweak it, make it better. I think it’s just the nature of a creative brain. So, recipes are always swirling around in my head. I find inspiration everywhere. It’s almost a curse.

Back in 2011, a sweet reader named Julie Taylor sent me a recipe for okra fritters. My family and I fell in love. And, of course, I went to tweaking. One version ended up in my cookbook.

Today I’m sharing my newest version. And dare I say it. … It might be my favorite.

I’ve taken these crispy, delicious morsels and kicked them up a notch. Imagine the best of fried okra and fried green tomatoes in one bite. Simply amazing.

I can see these sprinkled with some Cajun seasoning or dipped in some comeback sauce for even more flavor. You know, if that’s your thing. Which it should be your thing. That’s why you’re here, right?

Anyway. Y’all enjoy!

Okra and Green Tomato Fritters

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Serves 12

Ingredients

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup self-rising cornmeal

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 pound okra, coarsely chopped

1 large green tomato, diced

1/2 onion, finely diced

1 large egg

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/3 cup vegetable oil

Instructions

