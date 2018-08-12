Calhoun County July residential sales up 7.6 percent compared to last year

Sales: Calhoun County residential sales totaled 155 units during July, up 7.6 percent from 144 sales in the same month a year earlier. July sales were down 2.5 percent compared to 159 sales in June. However, results were 21 percent above the five-year July average of 128 sales. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

Inventory: Homes listed for sale in Calhoun County during July totaled 767 units, a decrease of 12.2 percent from July 2017’s 874 units, and an increase of 5.5 percent from June 2018’s 727 units. Calhoun County also experienced a year-over-year decline in months of supply. July months of supply totaled 4.9 months, a decrease of 18.5 percent from July 2017’s 6.1 months of supply. July’s months of supply increased from June’s 4.6 months of supply.

Pricing: The Calhoun County median sales price in July was $129,900, an increase of 8.3 percent from one year ago and an increase of 4 percent from the prior month. This direction is consistent with historical data (2013-17) indicating that the July median sales price on average increases from June by 2.5 percent. The differing sample size (number of residential sales of comparative months) can contribute to statistical volatility, including pricing. ACRE highly recommends consulting with a local real estate professional to discuss pricing trends, as they will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood. The homes selling in July spent an average of 67 days on the market (DOM), a decrease of 24.7 percent from 89 days in July 2017. DOM decreased 20.2 percent from 84 days in June.

Forecast: July sales were one unit, or .7 percent, below the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 152 sales for the month, while actual sales were 151 units. ACRE forecast a total of 975 residential sales in the Calhoun County area year-to-date, while there were 992 actual sales through July.

ACRE’s statewide perspective: Residential sales in Alabama continued to grow during the second quarter of 2018. Total residential sales increased 10.4 percent year-over-year from 16,450 to 18,157 closed transactions. Home price appreciation in the state also continues its upward trajectory, as the median sales price during the second quarter increased 4.3 percent year-over-year from $155,278 to $161,975. Mirroring national trends, statewide inventory decreased 9.4 percent from one year ago. Low inventory levels were a major factor contributing to rising sales prices during the second quarter. With low inventory levels, it is not surprising to see homes selling more quickly than in previous years. Homes selling in Alabama during the second quarter of 2018 spent an average of 98 days on the market, an improvement of 24 days from 2017.

NAR’s national perspective: During June, nationwide sales volume for existing homes decreased 5 percent year-over-year from 600,000 to 570,000 closed transactions. According to Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, “there continues to be a mismatch since the spring between the growing level of home buyer demand in most of the country in relation to the actual pace of home sales, which are declining. The root cause is without a doubt the severe housing shortage that is not releasing its grip on the nation’s housing market. What is for sale in most areas is going under contract very fast, and in many cases has multiple offers. This dynamic is keeping home price growth elevated, pricing out would-be buyers and ultimately slowing sales.”

The Calhoun County Residential Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Calhoun County Area Board of Realtors to better serve Anniston-area consumers.