Alabama Music Maker Rebecca Egeland celebrates debut album release

Since her Alabama NewsCenter story and Facebook Live Alabama Music Maker’s concert this past January, Birmingham-based singer-songwriter Rebecca Egeland has completed her debut album, Only the Good.

The album was released on Aug. 5 in honor and celebration of her mother’s birthday, to whom the work is dedicated.

“Even in darkness, there comes a light,” said Egeland, who lost her mom in 2013. “The bad shapes you and brings you down so you can build yourself back up again. Through the loss of my mom, I was able to be stronger than I was before.”

The 14-track album also touches on other life experiences.

She said she’s looking forward to all that comes with releasing an album, including more local performances as well as touring. She continues to play music around the Birmingham area, and has had a hand in rebooting Southside Sessions, a Birmingham music and art collaborative, with hopes of rebuilding it for the beneﬁt of the local arts community.

Egeland’s record was produced at Ol Elegante Studio in Homewood by Les Nuby. She also enjoyed collaborating and co-crafting songs with area musicians who played on portions of the record, including Southside Sessions artists Nathan Boldt, Bob the Trumpet and Sunnie Rain.

Rebecca Egeland's debut album "Only the Good" is now available for purchase. (Asif Patel)

“For my debut album, I wanted a sound that was stripped down, acoustic, something that was just me and my ukulele,” Egeland said.

“Only the Good” is available on CD and through major digital and streaming services.

