Common Bond Brewers is an Alabama Maker that brings folks together in Montgomery

Common Bond Brewers, Montgomery

The Makers: Andrew McNally and Tim Doles

Andrew McNally and Tim Doles are chemists by trade but had a passion for learning the chemical reactions of brewing. And with Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile and other Alabama cities boasting their own craft breweries, Montgomery was being left out. “We thought it was time that they got their own production brewery and taproom,” said McNally, co-owner with Doles of Montgomery’s Common Bond Brewers.

The love for the city and a pint of beer is what brought this brewery to Montgomery. “Some of the most interesting people, friends and relationships that I forged over a pint … that’s what beers meant to me,” McNally said.

Common Bond Brewers gives Montgomery a few hometown brews to gather around from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Common Bond in downtown Montgomery is the city’s only production brewery. The brewery has four beers that will never leave the menu: American blonde, pale ale, IPA and a rye amber. Since the opening in April, a brown ale has been added.

McNally has started a “hop workshop series,” which allows customers to experience different hops, try new beers with different styles and learn brewing techniques.

The taproom is not just for tasting. It is a venue for music, trivia night and even a 60-minute yoga class with a complimentary beer flight or pour.

“I’m most proud of the fact that I live in a city that has so much history to it, and I am able to bring Common Bond, what we mean and stand for as a brewery and as a business, and add to that great history that I believe has changed the world,” McNally said.

Common Bond is Montgomery’s only production brewery and taproom. (Brittany Faush/Alabama NewsCenter) Common Bond’s four original beers will never leave the rotation, co-owner Andrew McNally says, but other flavors have joined them. (Brittany Faush/Alabama NewsCenter) The name Common Bond refers both to the business’ philosophy of bringing people together and the chemistry background of its two owners. (Brittany Faush/Alabama NewsCenter) The chemists who own Common Bond Brewery love to experiment in the lab. (Brittany Faush/Alabama NewsCenter) Common Bond is Montgomery’s only production brewery and taproom. (Brittany Faush/Alabama NewsCenter) Common Bond is Montgomery’s only production brewery and taproom. (contributed) Tim Doles and Andrew McNally enoy the grand opening of their business, Common Bond Brewers, in April. (contributed) Bringing people together over a pint is the core philosophy behind Common Bond. (contributed) Trivia games add to the good times at Common Bond. (contributed)

The Product: Craft beer produced in Montgomery.

Take Home: A growler of Rambler.

Common Bond Brewers

424 Bibb St., Suite 150, Montgomery, AL 36104

Taproom hours: Wednesday-Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

https://www.commonbondbrewers.com/

Common Bond is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram