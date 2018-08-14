Alabama Legacy Moment: Willie Mays

Alabama Legacy Moment: Willie Mays
Willie Mays won 12 Gold Glove awards. (APT)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is Willie Mays.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Willie Mays from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

