James Spann: Widely scattered storms possible today in Alabama

James Spann has the forecast for a typical summer Tuesday in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COOL MORNING FOR NORTHEAST ALABAMA: Dry air is over northeast Alabama this morning, and it feels pretty pleasant for August. Cullman dropped to 62 degrees just before daybreak; Fort Payne and Valley Head were at 63. To the south, temperatures are mostly in the 70s for places like Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. Moisture levels will rise in northeast Alabama later today.

Hot summer weather continues through tomorrow with partly sunny days and just a few widely scattered thunderstorms popping up during the peak of the heat. The chance of any one front yard getting wet is about 1 in 5, and afternoon highs will be up in the mid 90s in many places, some of the hottest weather so far this summer.

Moisture levels will be a bit higher Thursday, and scattered afternoon storms should be a little more numerous; the high Thursday will be in the low 90s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The weather becomes unsettled as the temperatures aloft will be colder and the air becomes more unstable. The sky will be occasionally cloudy on these three days with scattered to numerous showers and storms. While most of them will come during the afternoon and evening hours, we can’t rule out a late-night or morning shower. Highs drop into the 85- to 89-degree range because of the increase in clouds and showers. It certainly won’t rain all weekend long, but be ready for an occasional shower or thunderstorm.

NEXT WEEK: A number of showers and storms will be around Monday and Tuesday, but they should thin out a bit over the latter half of the week as the ridge begins to rebuild. Highs will be close to 90.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center gives a disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic, around 35 North, a 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical storm over the next 48 hours. If anything happens to form there, it will move northeast toward the colder water of the North Atlantic, and is far from land. The rest of the Atlantic basin remains very quiet.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.