James Spann: Heavy downpours for parts of central, south Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Thunderstorms with torrential rain are scattered across the southern half of Alabama this afternoon. Parts of Lee County were under a flash flood warning earlier in the day; flooding was an issue around Auburn for a few hours. Almost all of the showers and storms are south of I-20, and they will fade away once the sun goes down.

Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 90s, but where rain is falling they are only in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Don’t look for much change in the weather Wednesday; the day will be hot and humid with a high between 90 and 95, and a few pop-up storms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Scattered storms will be a little more numerous Thursday as moisture levels rise. The high Thursday will be in the low 90s for most communities.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: An upper trough will set up west of the state, and the weather looks rather unsettled on these three days. Expect more clouds than sun with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms each day; highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Most of the showers will come from 1 until 11 p.m., but in this setup you can’t rule out a few late-night or morning showers or thunderstorms.

NEXT WEEK: Looks like a pretty good chance of showers and storms Monday through Wednesday, followed by drier air Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s over the first half of the week, with low 90s Thursday and Friday.

TROPICS: A disturbance in the Atlantic, around 35N, has a 40 percent chance of development over the next 48 hours. If by chance anything develops there, it will move northeast out into the North Atlantic, far from land. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

