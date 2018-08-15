Alabama NewsCenter 2018 football preview: Tuskegee University

Like his Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference counterpart at Miles College, Tuskegee head football coach Willie Slater added athletics director to his job description going into the 2018 season.

“It’s been tough. I ain’t gonna lie,” Slater said, “but we’ve been working on it.”

Slater and the Golden Tigers have claimed seven conference football championships since 2006, including four consecutive from 2006 until 2009. Tuskegee has recorded nine wins in eight of Slater’s first 10 seasons at the helm, and has a winning season in nine of the 10 seasons under his direction.

The football season is approaching, and Alabama NewsCenter is continuing its tour of college programs in the state. Next up is Slater’s Tuskegee Golden Tigers.

Wide receiver Javarrius Cheatham. (Tuskegee University Athletics) Kicker Dalton Hall. (Tuskegee University Athletics) The Tuskegee Golden Tigers have won seven SIAC championships since 2006. (Tuskegee University Athletics) Tuskegee Coach Willie Slater holds the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship trophy. The Golden Tigers have a lot of starters returning, but Slater is cautious about predicting exactly how good the team will be. (Tuskegee University Athletics) Returning quarterback Jamarcus Ezell is on the SIAC preseason first team. (Tuskegee University Athletics) Defensive lineman Kali James. (Tuskegee University Athletics) Offensive lineman Lowell Richardson. (Tuskegee University Athletics) Defensive lineman Terrance Leatherwood.(Tuskegee University Athletics) Coach Willie Slater has an impressive record in 10 years at Tuskegee University. (Tuskegee University Athletics)

Alabama NewsCenter: What is the outlook for this season?

Willie Slater: Every year has its own identity. I think we have a chance to have a good team. We’re trying to update every day. It looks like we’ve got a good group returning, but we’ve still got to get them all here.

ANC: What is the strength of this year’s team?

Slater: I don’t know. I don’t know that yet. We have to wait and see, see what we’ve got. I’ll be able to determine that a little later, I think. You want to have experience at quarterback, and we have experience at quarterback. That’s one positive. We didn’t have any senior running backs last year, but we lost one running back. For the most part, we’ve got all those guys back. We’ve got the majority of our receivers back. The offensive line – we’ve got three of those starters back. We lost three defensive linemen, an All-American free safety and an All-American strong safety. We had some pretty significant losses there. It’s going to be interesting to see how we pan out. We have more third-year players than we’ve had in a while. The guys who are back have playing experience and have been around in the system. That excites me because I’m a firm believer that the third-year players are the best players.

ANC: Who are your team’s standouts?

Slater: It’s a team sport and everybody has to do their part. If everybody does his part, we won’t really have a standout. (ANC: Davoris Thomas was named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year at the recent SIAC Media Day. In addition to Thomas, the Golden Tigers had a league-best seven players earn first team honors, including quarterback Jamarcus Ezell, wide receiver Javarrius Cheatham, offensive lineman Lowell Richardson, defensive lineman Terrance Leatherwood, defensive back Darnell Hill and kicker Dalton Hall. The second team was highlighted by offensive lineman Rochelin Romain, defensive lineman Kali James and linebacker Kevin Dawson.)

ANC: What game do your fans have circled on your schedule?

Slater: The first one (at Alabama State) and the last one (at Miles), I’m pretty sure. (The Miles game) seems to work out that way (as the conference division championship).

ANC: What is your lingering question?

Slater: My biggest question is, ‘Are our players going to return in good physical condition so we can practice instead of trying to get in shape?’ That’s one of the major questions for me. My concern is every position.

