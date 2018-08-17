Alabama Power’s Hudson, Peoples taking leadership roles at Southern Company Gas

Two long-standing Alabama Power executives have been named to new roles of increased responsibility within the Southern Company system.

John Hudson has been named executive vice president and chief external and public affairs officer at Southern Company Gas. In his new role, Hudson will be responsible for External Affairs, Corporate Communication, Marketing, Community Relations, Economic Development and Environmental Affairs. He also will serve as president of the Southern Company Gas Foundation and will be responsible for the company’s and its subsidiaries’ philanthropy and volunteerism efforts.

In addition to leading Alabama Power’s Human Resources organization, Jeff Peoples has been named executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Southern Company Gas. In his expanded role, Peoples will be responsible for Human Resources, Labor Relations, Environmental Health and Safety, Technical Training and Corporate Services for all Southern Company Gas businesses. He also will serve as president of AGL Services Company, providing a single point of contact for the organizations that are directed by Southern Company Services – specifically the Technology Organization, Supply Chain, Fleet, Facilities and Compensation and Benefits. He will retain responsibilities for Human Resources, Labor and Safety at Alabama Power, as well as his recently announced system HR role in which he has responsibility for external labor.

Hudson and Peoples will begin their new roles Sept. 1.

“John has made great contributions to not only Alabama Power, but throughout the entire state, and I am certain he will have continued success at Southern Company Gas,” said Mark Crosswhite. “Jeff is recognized nationally as a leader in building and sustaining positive external labor relations and this expanded role will allow him to bring his expertise to additional business units within Southern Company. The leadership they will provide in these roles is a positive move forward for the entire system.”

Hudson currently serves as senior vice president of Marketing and Business Development at Alabama Power. He joined Alabama Power in 1996 and was elected vice president of Public Relations in 2010 and later took on additional responsibilities over Charitable Giving. He also served as president of the Alabama Power Foundation. Hudson previously served as senior vice president of Corporate Diversity and Public Affairs for Regions Financial Corporation.

A licensed attorney, Hudson practiced law at the Hudson Law Firm. Prior to practicing law, he served Alabama Power as an area manager in the Birmingham Division and as assistant to the president. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Alabama A&M University and is a cum laude graduate of Miles College School of Law. He completed the Executive Accounting and Finance program at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Business School.

Peoples currently serves as senior vice president of Employee Services and Labor Relations for Alabama Power and as vice president for Operation Services for Southern Company. He began his career with Southern Company in 1984 as a chemical technician at Alabama Power’s Plant Miller. Over the years Peoples has progressed through positions of increasing responsibility in Human Resources, Training and Workforce Development.

Peoples holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and Biological Science from Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. He serves on the board of directors of the Alabama Power Foundation, Southeast LAMPAC, the National Utility Industry Training Fund and the Center for Construction Research and Training.