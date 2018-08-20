James Spann: Showers, storms remain possible in Alabama tonight

RADAR CHECK: So far today showers and storms have been more widespread over the southern half of Alabama, where rain has been heavy in spots. Showers are more widely scattered over the northern counties. Temperatures are mostly in the 80s.

We will maintain a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the state tonight and Tuesday morning as a rare August surface front arrives. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) of severe storms for the northwest part of our state, including Muscle Shoals, Hamilton, Haleyville, Fayette and Vernon.

The main risk with the heavier storms tonight will come from strong straight-line winds. The storms should weaken early Tuesday morning as they move deeper into Alabama.

TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Showers should end over north Alabama Tuesday morning, but the risk of showers and storms will continue over the southern half of the state ahead of the surface front. Then, very dry air covers the state Wednesday through Friday with mostly sunny days, lower humidity levels and cooler nights. Lows will be well down into the 60s early Thursday and Friday morning, and some of the traditionally cooler pockets over north Alabama will see upper 50s for a little preview of fall.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moisture levels will rise, and we will need to mention the usual chance of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, the sky will be partly sunny both days with highs between 87 and 90. The chance of any one spot getting wet both days is about 1 in 3.

NEXT WEEK: An upper high begins to rebuild over the region, so afternoon highs will rise into the low 90s on most days with a few pop-up storms possible each afternoon. Otherwise, look for partly sunny days and fair nights.

TROPICS: All remains very quiet across the vast Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through Friday. We are entering the period that usually represents the peak of the season — late August through September and into early October.

