Alabama NewsCenter 2018 football preview: University of South Alabama

South Alabama football changed its identity after the 2017 season. The Jaguars replaced Joey Jones – the only head coach in the program’s 10-year history – with former Central Arkansas coach Steve Campbell.

Campbell has been busy since he arrived in Mobile on Dec. 9, 2017.

“We’ve been working toward getting the team on the field since then,” he said. “We’ve been hard at work in recruiting, in the weight room through the offseason, spring training and summer school.”

The 2018 football season is fast approaching. Alabama NewsCenter continues its tour of college football programs in the state. Next up are Campbell’s Jaguars, who were 4-8 in 2017.

Linebacker Bull Barge is a defensive standout for the Jags this year. (Scott Donaldson) Steve Campbell coaches during the South Alabama Jaguars’ Red & Blue spring game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile. (Scott Donaldson) South Alabama defensive end and linebacker Riley Cole. (Scott Donaldson) Cole Garvin is one of two standout quarterbacks for this year’s South Alabama Jaguars. (Scott Donaldson) Quarterback Cephus Johnson competes during this year’s South Alabama Red & Blue Game. (Scott Donaldson) South Alabama kicker Gavin Patterson is a preseason all-conference team member. (Scott Donaldson) Tight end Collier Smith is one of the leaders on this year’s South Alabama Jags team. (Brad Puckett) Defensive lineman Tyree Turner is a key player for South Alabama this year, his coach says. (Scott Donaldson) Punter Corliss Waitman is a preseason All American. (Bobby McDuffie/Xtreme Photo FX, LLC) Wide receiver Demarius Way is an important part of this year’s South Alabama offense. (Scott Donaldson)

Alabama NewsCenter: What is the outlook for this season?

Steve Campbell: We don’t put numbers on it or anything, but it’s very promising. We look to be a much-improved football team this year.

ANC: What is the strength of this year’s team?

Campbell: We’ve got good senior leadership. We’ve got an older group of defensive linemen. I really like our defensive line and we’ve got an older group at receiver and tight end. The strength of our team ought to be our kicking game. We’ve got a preseason All-American punter in Corliss Waitman and a preseason all-conference kicker (Gavin Patterson). We’re counting on them to really be a strength of our team.

ANC: Who are your team’s standouts?

Campbell: I’d say linebacker Bull Barge, defensive lineman Tyree Turner (and) defensive end/linebacker Riley Cole defensively, and offensively, tight end Collier Smith, Cole Garvin, Cephus Johnson and Jamarius Way. Garvin and Johnson are the two quarterbacks and Jamarius Way is a wide receiver.

ANC: What game do your fans have circled on your schedule?

Campbell: I’m sure the fans have the Troy game circled. Troy’s a huge rival, and they were the conference champs last year. They went 11-2. (The Jaguars handed the Trojans one of those losses, 19-8.) For us, every game is the most important game because it’s the next game.

ANC: What is your lingering question?

Campbell: We’ve got a lot of question marks. This is our first year with the program. The thing I don’t question is how hard the kids have worked and how hungry they are. We’re putting in new offense, new defense, new kicking game, new head coach, new offensive coordinator, new defensive coordinator, new special teams coordinator. It’s a lot of questions.

