James Spann: Drier air arrives in Alabama later today

James Spann forecasts a big change in the Alabama weather from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ON THE MAPS: A rare August front is just west of Alabama early this morning; it will push through from northwest to southeast later today. We will maintain the risk of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, but by afternoon the best chance of rain will shift to areas south and east of Birmingham. The sky becomes partly sunny, and today’s high will be in the 87- to 90-degree range.

TOMORROW THROUGH FRIDAY: Unusually dry air for summer will cover our state, meaning mostly sunny days, lower humidity levels and cooler nights. Temperatures will drop well down into the 60s early Thursday morning; some of the traditionally cooler spots over north Alabama will see upper 50s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moisture levels will rise, and we will bring back the mention of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, look for partly sunny conditions with highs between 86 and 90. The chance of any one spot getting wet both days is around 1 in 3.

NEXT WEEK: An upper high builds over the region, so daily highs will be pretty close to 90 degrees. Days will be partly sunny with the usual risk of a pop-up afternoon storm in random, scattered spots — fairly routine weather for the end of August.

TROPICS: Tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend across the Atlantic basin. However, over in the Pacific, Hurricane Lane is packing sustained winds of 150 mph, and is expected to make a turn toward the Hawaiian Islands over the next 48 hours. There could be significant impact to Hawaii, although the storm should be in a slowly weakening phase later this week.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.