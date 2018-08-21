James Spann: Alabama stays dry Wednesday through Friday

RADAR CHECK: A surface front is on the map this afternoon from near Anniston to Clanton to Jackson. Showers and storms continue south and east of the front, while north and west Alabama is in drier air and rain-free.

The Storm Prediction Center has put southeast Alabama in a severe storm marginal risk (level 1 of 5) through tonight; a few storms there could produce gusty winds and small hail. The main threat is well northeast of Alabama.

Showers and storms across southeast Alabama will end later tonight.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Unusually dry air for August will cover the state, meaning sunny days, lower humidity levels and cooler nights. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, and morning lows well down in the 60s. Traditionally cooler spots will visit the 50s early Thursday morning for a nice preview of fall.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moisture levels will rise, so expect higher humidity levels and a few pop-up afternoon and evening thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. The chance of any one spot seeing rain each day is around 1 in 3; otherwise, days will be partly sunny with highs in the 86- to 90-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge rebuilds across the Deep South, meaning partly sunny days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be close to 90 degrees.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains very quiet, but all eyes are on dangerous Hurricane Lane in the Pacific, getting closer to the Hawaiian Islands. Sustained winds are 150 mph, and it is expected to bring signifiant impact to the state later this week. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Maui County — including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe — and for Hawaii County.

Lane will weaken as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands, but significant impact is likely within 48 hours.

