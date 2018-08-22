On this day in Alabama history: Robert ‘Bud’ Cramer was born

August 22, 1947

Robert E. “Bud” Cramer was born on this day in Huntsville. He graduated from Madison County public schools in 1965 and continued his education at the University of Alabama. There, he earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a law degree. Cramer then served in the U.S. Army as a tank commander in Kentucky, followed by a stint in the reserves. Cramer became an assistant U.S. attorney in Madison County, then practiced privately for five years until he was elected Madison County DA in 1980. He became known as an advocate for victims of child abuse and in 1985 helped found the National Children’s Advocacy Center in Huntsville. Cramer was elected to serve the Fifth Congressional District in 1990 and served nine terms. He was known as one of the more conservative Democrats in the House. Cramer retired from politics in 2008.

