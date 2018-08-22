James Spann: Alabama dry through Friday, with cooler nights

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

LOWER HUMIDITY: Unusually dry air for August will filter into Alabama over the next 24 hours, setting the stage for dry weather through Friday with mostly sunny days, cooler nights and lower humidity levels. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the 60s. But cooler pockets across north Alabama should reach the upper 50s early tomorrow morning for a little preview of fall. An afternoon shower could pop up Friday afternoon over southeast Alabama around Dothan, but the rest of the state will be shower-free.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moisture levels rise, and we will bring back the risk of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds both days. The chance of any one location seeing rain over the weekend will be about 1 in 3, and highs will be in the upper 80s. Most of the pop-up storms will come from 1 until 8 p.m.

NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge begins to rebuild across the region, so afternoon highs creep up into the low 90s on most days. Otherwise, look for partly sunny conditions with the usual risk of random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Pretty routine weather for the last week of August, and the last week of meteorological summer.

LANE REACHES CATEGORY FIVE STRENGTH: Hurricane Lane in the Pacific is now packing sustained winds of 160 mph, making it a category five hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale. It will weaken over the next few days but will pass dangerously close to the Hawaiian Islands, with major impact expected. Rain amounts of 10-15 inches are likely, with isolated amounts to 20 inches. Storm surge damage is possible, along with strong gradient winds.

On the positive side, the Atlantic basin remains very quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

