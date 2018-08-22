James Spann: Dry air covers Alabama as Hurricane Lane approaches Hawaii

DRY AUGUST DAY: There’s no rain on radar across Alabama this afternoon as unusually dry air for August covers the Deep South. The sky is partly sunny, and temperatures are in the 80s.

Tonight will be fair with refreshing temperatures for late summer; most places will see a low between 60 and 65 early Thursday, but the traditionally cooler spots will reach the upper 50s for a nice preview of fall.

The weather stays dry over the northern half of Alabama Thursday and Friday with a good supply of sunshine both days; highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few widely scattered showers could show up Friday afternoon over the southern part of the state as moisture levels begin to rise.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moisture levels will slowly increase, so a few pop-up, scattered, random afternoon showers or storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. The chance of any one spot getting wet both days will be around 1 in 4. Otherwise, expect partly sunny days with highs between 86 and 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Fairly routine late-summer weather is the story for Alabama next week — partly sunny days with a few scattered, random showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. As an upper ridge begins to rebuild, temperatures will creep up into the low 90s with higher humidity levels.

LANE GETTING CLOSER TO HAWAII: Hurricane Lane, in the Central Pacific, is now packing sustained winds of 155 mph, making it an upper-end category four storm. It will slowly weaken over the next 48 hours, and the center will pass just west of the Hawaiian Islands. Even with the weakening trend and no direct landfall, there will be a high impact for the islands with potential for 10-20 inches of rain, storm surge damage and gradient wind damage.

The Atlantic basin remains quiet, although a tropical wave will emerge off the coast of Africa on Thursday. The National Hurricane Center gives it only a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days as it moves westward.

