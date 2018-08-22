Take charge of your health: Dr. Ann Kulze shares research on boosting brain power in kids

Research shows that physical activity goes a long way in boosting brain power.

Researchers carefully assessed cognitive function through testing of 45 normal-weight kids ages 7-11, half of whom were active and half who were inactive. The researchers gave the same battery of tests to a matched group of children who were overweight and inactive.

Kids who were lean and active exhibited superior brain function compared to those who were lean and inactive, indicating that physical activity boosts brainpower. Relative to overweight and inactive children, kids who were lean and active scored nine points higher on planning skills and eight points higher in the ability to focus. But weight ultimately appeared to have the greatest impact on brain function, with the lean and inactive kids scoring 12 points higher than the overweight and inactive children.

To put the results of this study in a “real world” perspective, the lead researcher said that being overweight can mean the difference between having average cognitive function vs. the top level of normal kids.

