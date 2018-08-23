Can’t Miss Alabama sways to the beat at the Black Belt Folk Roots Festival

Hand-clapping, toe-tapping tunes all weekend long.

Black Belt Folk Roots Festival

Pay tribute to the bearers of the folkways, traditions and culture of the west Alabama region at the 43rd annual Black Belt Folk Roots Festival. The homecoming brings together old-timey blues and gospel musicians, craftspeople, storytellers, food specialists, community workers, class reunions and social clubs.

Feast on barbecue, polish sausage, fried fish, chicken and skins, country dinners, traditional food, assorted pies, cakes, snow cones, Italian ice and hand-churned homemade ice cream.

Handmade crafts include quilts and other needlework, baskets from white oak, pine needles and corn shucks.

Saturday’s headliners are Clarence Davis, The Liberators, Jack Webb, Davey Williams, Russell Gulley and Terry “Harmonica” Bean.

Sunday’s headliners are The Echo Juniors, The Melody Kings, The Mississippi Traveling Stars, The Golden Gates, New Generation Men of Promise, Greene County Mass Choir, Glory Gospel Group, Angels of Faith and The American Gospel Singers.

The celebration is free Aug. 25-26 at 113 Greensboro St. (Old Courthouse Square) in Eutaw.

To learn more, contact [email protected] or call 205-372-0525.

Dauphin Street Beer Festival

Sample more than 90 different microbrews and imports from restaurants and taverns from around the globe. The annual Dauphin Street Beer Festival is Saturday, Aug. 25 in Mobile. The festival will promote arts and culture, civic pride, special events and enhanced quality of life opportunities.

Tickets are $30, which includes a wristband, commemorative tasting mug and entry into all 30 venues offering some 80 brews. A photo ID is required.

For more information, call 251-508-4006.

Vintage Market Days

Vintage Market Days are Aug. 24-26 in Mobile. Featured items include original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade items, home décor and outdoor furnishings. The hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The venue is located at The Grounds at 1035 Cody Road N.

Okra Festival

Okra lovers will unite in the rural city of Burkville for the 19th annual Okra Fest celebration. Choose baskets of fresh okra from pickled to breaded to fried to boiled. The celebration will feature barbecue, music, arts and crafts and a children’s art contest. About 40 vendors will display vegetables, shaved ice, leather goods, jewelry and more. No alcoholic beverages are allowed. The proceeds will benefit educational, cultural, recreational, civic and social programs in Lowndes County.

The free event is Saturday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4560 State Highway 21 S. in Burkville.

Call 334-730-5548 for more information or visit https://www.reachal.org/.

Sidewalk Film Festival

The Sidewalk Film Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary through Sunday, Aug. 26 with films, food and parties. The festival includes 27 documentary features, 27 narrative features, 23 shorts, six blocks of kids and family programming, four encore slots, an awards show and more.

Learn more about films through screenings, panels, VR programs, workshops and Q&A sessions. Event dates, times and locations are subject to change.

Visit the website for the complete schedule and ticket information.

Jazz in the Park

This weekend’s Jazz in the Park concert series will feature Deirdre Gaddis and Jeanette Harris on Sunday, Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Midfield Park Recreation Center. Admission is free. Click here for the complete schedule. Call 205-616-1735 or visit magiccitysmoothjazz.com/.

Shindig No. 10

Billy Reid presents Shindig No. 10 Aug. 24-26 in Florence. The shindig celebrates fashion, music, food and art. Grammy-winning singer Kacey Musgraves will headline the weekend festival, which includes performances by Joshua Hedley, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Dee White, Robert Finley, The Texas Gentleman, Mattiel and The War and Treaty. There will be dozens of award-winning chefs from around the country preparing inventive new takes on Southern cuisine at venues throughout the region.

Click for tickets.

