James Spann: Dry day for Alabama, with low humidity for summer

REFRESHING START: Here are some temperatures around daybreak this morning:

Valley Head — 59

Russellville — 59

Fort Payne — 59

Cullman — 60

Haleyville — 61

Cottondale — 62

Decatur — 62

Concord — 63

Talladega — 63

Pell City — 64

Dry air continues to cover Alabama today. We expect a good supply of sunshine with low humidity values for summer; the high will be in the mid 80s in most places. Tomorrow, a shower could pop up during the afternoon over the southern counties of the state, but north and central Alabama stays dry with a partly to mostly sunny sky. The high tomorrow will be in the upper 80s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moisture levels will slowly rise, but any showers Saturday afternoon should be few and far between. The sky will be partly sunny with a high between 87 and 90. Not much change Sunday — just a few widely scattered afternoon showers; otherwise, partly sunny with a high not too far from 90 degrees.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Many high school teams open the season tonight and tomorrow night; the sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling through the 70s during the games. No threat of rain.

NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge rebuilds across the region, meaning partly sunny days with random, widely scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms. Highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

LANE TO PASS JUST WEST OF HAWAII: Hurricane Lane in the Pacific is packing sustained winds of 145 mph; it will weaken slowly over the next 48 hours as it passes just west of the Hawaiian Islands. Heavy rain and flooding will be the main threat to Hawaii; rain amounts of 10-20 inches are possible.

The Atlantic basin remains very quiet. We do note a tropical wave that will emerge off the coast of Africa today; the National Hurricane Center gives it only a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days as it moves westward.

