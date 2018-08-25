Brian Peters: Several dry days ahead for most of Alabama

Brian Peters has the forecast for the Alabama weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

DRY SPELL: An upper ridge centered over East Texas will become the main player in our weather pattern for the next several days, keeping the weather dry and warm. Central Alabama is starting out in the lower 70s after several mornings with lows in the 60s and relatively dry air. Central and north Alabama should remain dry today, while showers will be possible across south Alabama and the Gulf Coast. Highs today will be around the 90-degree mark.

THE WEEK AHEAD: Sunday will be another partly sunny, warm day with the risk of showers across south Alabama and the Gulf Coast, and highs again around the 90-degree mark.

The first part of the week ahead looks dry and warm as an upper ridge begins to rebuild across the eastern United States. Highs creep up into the lower 90s daily. We should remain dry until late in the week, when increased moisture and a sagging frontal system bring back scattered showers and a few thunderstorms driven primarily by afternoon heating.

Rainfall over the next five days will be sparse for central Alabama.

TROPICS: Hurricane Lane continues to weaken just west of the Hawaiian Islands. The main impact for Hawaii is rain and flooding. In the Atlantic, a wave coming off the coast of Africa has diminished thanks to dry air and cool water in the South Atlantic. The rest of the Atlantic basin remains very quiet.

