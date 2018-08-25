On this day in Alabama history: Body builder Chris Dickerson was born

August 25, 1939

Internationally known body builder Chris Dickerson was born the youngest of triplets to Henry and Mahala Ashley Dickerson in Montgomery on Aug. 25, 1939. His brothers are Alfred and John. One of the world’s most titled bodybuilders, Dickerson’s competitive career spanned 30 years; Dickerson first entered bodybuilding competition in 1965 and took third place at that year’s Mr. Long Beach competition. He trained for many of his most important competitions in the 1980s with former Mr. Universe Bill Pearl. Dickerson was the first African-American AAU Mr. America, the oldest winner of the IFBB Mr. Olympia contest at age 43, and one of only two bodybuilders (along with Dexter Jackson) to win titles in both the Mr. Olympia and Masters Olympia competitions.

Triplets born to Henry and Mahala Ashley Dickerson in Montgomery on Aug. 25, 1939. The brothers are, from right, Alfred, John and Chris Dickerson, an internationally known body builder. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Chris Dickerson) Chris Dickerson drew comparisons to Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier of professional baseball, as one of the few African-Americans in competitive bodybuilding during the 1960s and 1970s. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Chris Dickerson) A medal honoring the 25th anniversary of Chris Dickerson’s 1982 victory in the Mr. Olympia competition. He was the oldest bodybuilder to win the competition at age 43. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Chris Dickerson)

