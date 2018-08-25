On this day in Alabama history: Body builder Chris Dickerson was born

August 25, 1939
Internationally known body builder Chris Dickerson was born the youngest of triplets to Henry and Mahala Ashley Dickerson in Montgomery on Aug. 25, 1939. His brothers are Alfred and John. One of the world’s most titled bodybuilders, Dickerson’s competitive career spanned 30 years; Dickerson first entered bodybuilding competition in 1965 and took third place at that year’s Mr. Long Beach competition. He trained for many of his most important competitions in the 1980s with former Mr. Universe Bill Pearl. Dickerson was the first African-American AAU Mr. America, the oldest winner of the IFBB Mr. Olympia contest at age 43, and one of only two bodybuilders (along with Dexter Jackson) to win titles in both the Mr. Olympia and Masters Olympia competitions.
