By Alabama Farmers Federation

Recipe: Pecan Chicken
Get the same crunchy, crispy taste as fried chicken. (Alabama Farmers Federation)

Are you in a hurry like the average American on the go?

Whether you are a student or working parent or anything in between, you will find this dish quick and easy. There is nothing complicated about it.

Use your favorite spices in a dish everyone will love. (Alabama Farmers Federation)

Add a few spices and you’re done in 45 minutes.

Before you know it, you are eating a hearty, well-prepared meal.

Pecan Chicken

Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • 6 chicken breasts
  • Flour
  • 1 teaspoon celery salt
  • 2 teaspoons paprika
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground
  • 1 stick butter, melted
  • ¾ cup chopped pecans
  • 1 ½ cups half-and-half
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • Bread crumbs

Preparation

  • Coat chicken with flour.
  • Mix celery salt, paprika, salt and black pepper with butter.
  • Roll chicken in seasoned butter, coating all sides.
  • Place in a single layer in baking dish. Sprinkle lightly with pecans.
  • Pour half-and-half between pieces.
  • Bake covered at 375 degrees for 45 minutes.
  • Uncover and spoon about 1/2 cup of the sauce from the dish and mix with sour cream.
  • Pour evenly over the chicken.
  • Sprinkle with bread crumbs and bake uncovered 15 minutes longer.
