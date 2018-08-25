Recipe: Pecan Chicken

Are you in a hurry like the average American on the go?

Whether you are a student or working parent or anything in between, you will find this dish quick and easy. There is nothing complicated about it.

Add a few spices and you’re done in 45 minutes.

Before you know it, you are eating a hearty, well-prepared meal.

Pecan Chicken

Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

6 chicken breasts

Flour

1 teaspoon celery salt

2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

1 stick butter, melted

¾ cup chopped pecans

1 ½ cups half-and-half

½ cup sour cream

Bread crumbs

Preparation