Recipe: Pecan Chicken

Pecan Chicken
Cook time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
- 6 chicken breasts
- Flour
- 1 teaspoon celery salt
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground
- 1 stick butter, melted
- ¾ cup chopped pecans
- 1 ½ cups half-and-half
- ½ cup sour cream
- Bread crumbs
Preparation
- Coat chicken with flour.
- Mix celery salt, paprika, salt and black pepper with butter.
- Roll chicken in seasoned butter, coating all sides.
- Place in a single layer in baking dish. Sprinkle lightly with pecans.
- Pour half-and-half between pieces.
- Bake covered at 375 degrees for 45 minutes.
- Uncover and spoon about 1/2 cup of the sauce from the dish and mix with sour cream.
- Pour evenly over the chicken.
- Sprinkle with bread crumbs and bake uncovered 15 minutes longer.