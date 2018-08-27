On this day in Alabama history: Yankees honor Mel Allen

August 27, 1950

The New York Yankees honored Mel Allen, who delivered the baseball team’s radio play-by-play, with Mel Allen Day on this day in 1950. Allen was in the midst of 25 years of broadcasting team games during the height of the Yankees’ success. Across six decades, he became one of the most recognizable voices in sportscasting. Allen was born Melvin Israel in Johns, Jefferson County on Feb. 14, 1913. After several moves, his family moved to Tuscaloosa, where Allen enrolled at the University of Alabama at the age of 15. He wrote for The Crimson White, was a public-address announcer for Crimson Tide football games, and went to work for a local radio station as a play-by-play announcer. After broadcasting University of Alabama and Auburn University football games over a radio station network in the mid-1930s, he left for CBS in New York and took his father’s middle name as his new on-air last name. Allen took the job that made him famous – with the Yankees – in 1939.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

In 1937, Mel Allen became an announcer for Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) in New York, giving play-by-play for the New York Giants and Washington Nationals baseball teams. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of W.S. Hoole Special Collections Library, The University of Alabama Libraries) Broadcaster Mel Allen served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946 during World War II, hosting the “Army Hour” radio show. Later in his career, Allen entertained troops stationed overseas. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of W.S. Hoole Special Collections Library, The University of Alabama Libraries) Mel Allen was the voice of the New York Yankees for 25 years and is one of the most honored sportscasters in professional sports. His career spanned six decades and ranged from college football bowl games to Major League Baseball. Late in his career, Allen hosted “This Week in Baseball.” (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Library of Congress) On Aug. 27, 1950, the New York Yankees honored sportscaster Mel Allen, center, with “Mel Allen Day” and other awards including a $10,000 cash prize. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of W.S. Hoole Special Collections Library, The University of Alabama Libraries) Mel Allen at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1, 1958. Allen announced the play-by-play for the game alongside color commentator Chick Hearn. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Oregon Ducks, 10-7. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of W.S. Hoole Special Collections Library, The University of Alabama Libraries)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.