James Spann: Showers, storms to increase in Alabama later this week

HOT, MOSTLY DRY: On the maps this morning an upper ridge is centered over the region, meaning hot and mostly dry weather for Alabama today. With a good supply of sunshine we expect a high in the low 90s this afternoon — possibly a few mid 90s over the western and northern counties. While we can’t totally rule out a shower or storm this afternoon, odds of any one spot getting wet are only about 1 in 10.

REST OF THE WEEK: Not much change tomorrow; it will be hot and muggy with only widely scattered afternoon showers or thunderstorms. But Wednesday through Friday the upper ridge weakens, and as the air becomes more unstable we are forecasting an increase in the number of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms each day. The chance of one location seeing rain Wednesday is near 40 percent, rising to 50-60 percent Thursday and Friday. Most of the showers and storms will come from about 1 until 10 p.m.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Meteorological fall begins Saturday, Sept. 1, but we all know it doesn’t magically turn cool. In fact, the hottest temperatures on record in Alabama have come in early September. This weekend will be hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds both days, and we will deal with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The chance of one place seeing rain is about 1 in 3 both days, and highs will be between 88 and 91.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: UAB kicks off the season with a Thursday night special at Legion Field in Birmingham, hosting Savannah State (kickoff is at 7 p.m.). A passing shower or storm is possible during the first half of the game; otherwise, look for a humid night with temperatures falling into the 70s.

Saturday, Auburn takes on Washington in Atlanta in Mercedes Benz Stadium (2:30 p.m. Central kickoff). For fans walking to the game, afternoon temperatures will be in the 87- to 90-degree range with the risk of a shower or thunderstorm.

Then, Saturday evening, Alabama will take on Louisville in Orlando (7 p.m. Central kickoff). The weather will be humid, and a shower or thunderstorm is possible during the game. The kickoff temperature will be near 85, falling into the low 80s by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: Not much change — expect partly sunny days with the risk of random, spotty afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs will be fairly close to 90; there’s no sign of any early-season cold front for now.

FIRST SNOW: Winter weather advisories are in effect for parts of Montana and Wyoming, their first snow of the season. This is mainly for higher elevations, but certainly a sign of the times.

TROPICS: The tropics remain amazingly quiet for late August, and tropical storm formation is not expected across the Atlantic basin this week.

ON THIS DATE IN 2005: Hurricane Katrina reached Category 3 intensity at 5 a.m. in the Gulf of Mexico. At 9 a.m., officials in St. Charles Parish, St. Tammany Parish and Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, ordered a mandatory evacuation of all residents.

ONE A DAY: I am in St. Louis at the National Weather Association annual meeting, so we won’t have an afternoon forecast post today and tomorrow. We’ll return to two-a-day posts on Wednesday.

