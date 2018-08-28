On this day in Alabama history: Negro Southern League Museum opened

August 28, 2015

The Negro Southern League Museum opened in Birmingham on this day in 2015. Located next to Regions Field and Railroad Park in the city’s Parkside District, the museum focuses on the famed Birmingham Black Barons and showcases important moments in baseball history. Exhibits in the 15,000-square-foot museum tell the history of the Negro Southern League as well as that of black Alabamians in baseball after the major leagues integrated. The museum is also a research center that focuses on preserving African-American baseball history. The city of Birmingham funded the two-story museum with $3.6 million.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.