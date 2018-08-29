James Spann: Afternoon showers, storms more numerous today in Alabama

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

MORNING SUN, AFTERNOON STORMS: The upper ridge over the southern U.S. will weaken a bit in coming days. This means a general increase in the number of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. The chance of any one community seeing rain is around 50 percent today, and close to 60 percent tomorrow and Friday. Most of the storms will come from about noon to 10 p.m. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds each day with a high between 88 and 91 degrees.

THE WEEKEND: The ridge strengthens again, so afternoon showers and storms should become fewer in number Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs close to 90 degrees. The risk of any one place seeing rain both days will fall into the 20-30 percent range. The sky will be partly sunny.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school games tomorrow night and Friday night, the weather will be warm and humid with the risk of a thunderstorm, mainly during the first half of the games. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s at kickoff for most stadiums, falling into the mid 70s.

UAB kicks off the season with a Thursday night special at Legion Field in Birmingham, hosting Savannah State (kickoff is at 7 p.m.). A passing shower or storm is possible during the first half of the game; otherwise, look for a humid night with temperatures falling through the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday, Auburn takes on Washington in Atlanta in Mercedes Benz Stadium (2:30 p.m. Central kickoff). Outside the domed stadium, afternoon temperatures will be in the 87- to 90-degree range with the risk of a shower or thunderstorm.

Then, Saturday evening, Alabama will take on Louisville in Orlando (7 p.m. Central kickoff). The weather will be humid, and a shower or thunderstorm is possible during the game, especially during the first half. The kickoff temperature will be in the low 80s, falling into the upper 70s by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: It looks pretty routine for the first week of September; hot, humid days with a partly sunny sky and widely scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around 90 degrees.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet, but we are seeing signals in global model output that the tropics could wake up in early September. Just something to watch for now.

ON THIS DATE IN 2005: Hurricane Katrina made landfall over southeast Louisiana at category three strength. Overall, at least 1,245 people died in the hurricane and subsequent floods, making it the deadliest United States hurricane since the 1928 Okeechobee hurricane. Severe property damage occurred in numerous coastal areas, such as Mississippi beachfront towns where boats and casino barges rammed buildings, pushing cars and houses inland; water reached 6 to 12 miles from the beach. Total property damage was estimated at $125 billion, roughly four times the damage wrought by Hurricane Andrew in 1992, tying Katrina with Hurricane Harvey of 2017 as the costliest Atlantic tropical cyclone on record.

