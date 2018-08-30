Auburn takes on Washington, Alabama lines up against Louisville to kick off seasons

There’s an expression that suggests that you make a fool of yourself when you assume. Nick Saban didn’t cite that quote when he responded to a comment in his weekly press conference before the season-opener. But he came close.

A reporter said he assumed everyone would learn who starts at quarterback when the offense trots onto the field Saturday in Orlando, when the Crimson Tide faces Louisville at 7 p.m. on ABC. The head coach quickly set him straight.

“I don’t think you should assume anything,” he said with a shrug. “If I’m ready to tell you, I’ll tell you and if I’m not I won’t. You can assume that.”

The buzz since Alabama won its 17th national championship has been about whether sophomore Tua Tagovailoa or junior Jalen Hurts will be the starting signal-caller. CBSSports.com reported that the two are listed as co-starters on the depth chart with Tagovailoa listed first and the two separated by a slash.

“I think both guys have focused very well,” Saban said in the press conference. “I don’t see guys looking over their shoulder worrying about what the other guy’s going to do. Just try to do a good job when they’re in there, which I think is the best way to develop the kind of confidence that they need.”

The Crimson Tide is the second part of an Auburn-Alabama twin bill on ABC. No. 9 Auburn kicks off its season with its 2:30 p.m. meeting with No. 6 Washington at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“When I look at Washington, they were a top-10 defense last year (and) they’ve got nine starters back,” coach Gus Malzahn said. “Their quarterback is a veteran guy, one of the most veteran guys in the country. They’ve got eight starters back (and) their running back has had three straight 1,000-yard seasons.

“It’ll be a real good test of where we’re at this season. An experienced team that’s had success presents some challenges.”

The football season kicks off tonight with a number of games, including the continuation of “The Return” for coach Bill Clark and his UAB Blazers. They face Savannah State at 7 p.m. at Legion Field in the first meeting between those programs.

Among the known commodities for the home team is quarterback A.J. Erdely. Conversely, the Tigers bring in a pair of dual threat signal-callers in TJ Bell and D’Vonn Gibbons.

“One is more of a thrower-runner and the other is the runner-thrower,” Clark said. “Bell is athletic; he’s probably pass first, run second. Gibson is a little of the opposite; he’s more run first, throw second. They don’t change their offense but they might work to the skills of one or the other.”

In other college action:

LaGrange at Birmingham-Southern (tonight): Just up the hill from Legion Field, the Panthers kick off Year 2 of the Tony Joe White era on the Hilltop at 6 p.m.

Shorter at Samford (tonight): Coach Chris Hatcher’s Bulldogs begin their season at 6:30 against the Hawks. They have their sights on continuing the trend of the past two seasons in which they made the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time in 25 seasons.

Lenoir Rhyne at West Alabama (tonight): The Tigers are the fourth in-state team to get a jump on the 2018 campaign with a Thursday night kickoff. Their opener begins at 6 p.m.

Boise State at Troy: These Trojans won’t sneak up on anybody this year, not after pushing national champion Clemson in 2016 and beating LSU last season. They take a step toward being the top Group of Five team with a 5 p.m. Saturday kickoff on ESPN News.

North Alabama at Southern Utah: The Lions open the latest chapter of their glorious football history with their first Division I football game at 7 p.m. Saturday. They face an FCS playoff team from a year ago.

Miles at Alabama A&M: The Golden Bears will try to improve on their 6-4 mark of 2017 against the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. Saturday. The home team in the Louis Crews Classic is beginning the Connell Maynor era, as he took the reins as head coach in the offseason.

Tuskegee at Alabama State: In another meeting of in-state teams, the Golden Tigers head west for a 5 p.m. contest with the home-standing Hornets. The defending Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference champs face an ASU team that went 5-1 in its final six games of 2017.

Huntingdon at Guilford: The Hawks take flight at noon Saturday, aiming to better the 9-2 mark that took them to the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama: Gone is Joey Jones, the Jaguars’ only coach in their 10-year existence. In is Steve Campbell, the former Central Arkansas coach. Saturday, a new day dawns in Mobile with kickoff at 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Class 7A: McGill-Toolen, ranked No. 4 in the latest ranking of the Alabama Sports Writers Association, hosts Murphy in a Region 1 contest.

Class 6A: No. 3 Pinson Valley welcomes Ramsay, a former rival that is just out of the top 10 in Class 5A.

Class 5A: No. 1 Briarwood Christian blanked Vestavia Hills in a jamboree last week. This week, the Lions travel to Class 6A Chelsea.

Class 4A: No. 2 Fayette County welcomes Winfield.

Class 3A: Lauderdale County opened with a loss last week but was still among the teams getting votes in the 3A poll. The foe this week is Class 4A Randolph.

Class 2A: No. 5 LaFayette hosts 1A No. 2 Lanett.

Class 1A: No. 1 Sweet Water heads to 3A Thomasville for the 73rd time in this rivalry. Despite the unequal size of the schools, they have played every year since 1983. The series started in 1931, with Thomasville winning the first 15, and the Tigers have also won the past nine.

AISA: No. 3 Escambia Academy is at No. 1 Tuscaloosa Academy in a top-10 matchup to open the season.