Get great ideas from Can’t Miss Alabama for Labor Day trips and tips

Stroll through the park, garden or festival for a classic Labor Day weekend in Alabama.

Above all, make safety your priority this holiday weekend.

Alabama Splash Adventure

Thrill-seekers still have the chance to enjoy amusement park rides at Alabama Splash Adventure. The park will close on Labor Day at 6 p.m. but will reopen for its fall festival every weekend in October. Expect fall-themed fun and access to the amusement park from noon to 6 p.m. Season passes for the 2019 season are available for $65 or for $72, with $20 bonus cash that can be spent in the park on merchandise, restaurants and locker rentals.

The season passes include free unlimited soft drinks, parking, sunscreen, inner tubes and Wi-Fi.

If you buy your 2019 season pass now, it will cover the 2018 fall festival and remainder of the 2018 summer season.

The park is located where Interstate 20/59 and Interstate 459 meet at exit 110 in Bessemer.

Sweet Tater Festival

If you love sweet potatoes, you will want to be in Cullman for the Sweet Tater Festival Sept 2-3 at Smith Lake Park. Camping, boating and motor homes are welcome. The festival offers live entertainment, food vendors, arts and crafts, a car show, swimming and miniature golf. Smith Lake Park is located on 403 County Road 386. Admission is $5.

Call 256-739-2916 for more information or follow the event on Facebook.

Pre-Labor Day Blues Show

Kick off the holiday weekend at the Pre-Labor Day Blues Show at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre. Comedian MC Lightfoot will host a variety of entertainers: Sir Charles, Calvin Richardson, Mose Stovall, Ronnie Bell and Big Ro Williams.

Ticket prices range from $29 to $49.

Follow this link for tickets.

‘Menopause the Musical’

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery presents “Menopause the Musical” through Sunday Sept. 16. The hilarious musical features four women who meet at a lingerie sale. Find out what millions of women are laughing about. For tickets, click here.

To learn more about the production, visit the website.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

It’s the perfect time of year to see what’s blooming at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Beautiful camellias, roses, salvias and perennials are among the array of flowers. View the September gallery here or take the virtual tour. Admission is free. Follow this link for donations.

The Garden Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but it is closed on Labor Day.

The garden is located at 2612 Lane Park Road.

Jazz in the Park

This weekend’s Jazz in the Park concert series will feature Roland Gresham and Gail Jhonson on Sunday, Sept. 2 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Huntsville Big Spring Park East. Admission is free. Click here for the complete schedule. Call 205-616-1735 or visit magiccitysmoothjazz.com/.

Follow Jazz in the Park on Facebook for inclement weather and other notifications. Dates are subject to change.

St. William Church Seafood Festival

Thousands of people are expected in Guntersville for the 48th annual Seafood Festival Saturday, Sept. 1. Fan favorites are gumbo, shrimp, crawfish, chicken and catfish. Some items are sold by the pound. Drive-thru hours are Friday 4-6 p.m. Park and dining hours Saturday are from 7:30 a.m. until everything is sold.

The venue is located at 1100 Sunset Drive. For more information, call 256-582-4245 or visit https://stwilliamchurch.com.

