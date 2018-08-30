James Spann: Alabama storms firing up; tropics heating up

RADAR CHECK: Showers and storms have been a little slow to fire across Alabama today, but they are steadily increasing at mid-afternoon. They are moving to the west/northwest and are producing heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

Temperatures are in the 87- to 90-degree range with a mix of sun and clouds. Showers and storms will fade away late tonight.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Rather unsettled weather continues across the state Friday and Saturday; the sky will be cloudy at times with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Most of the showers will come from noon until 10 p.m., but we can’t totally rule out a late-night or morning shower. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, and we will see intervals of sunshine. Afternoon showers become fewer in number Sunday as the upper ridge begins to strengthen again across the state. The chance of any one spot getting wet will be close to 70 percent Friday and Saturday, dropping to near 40 percent Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: For now the weather looks fairly quiet with partly sunny days, fair nights and only widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs through the week will be in the 88- to 91-degree range.

TROPICS: We now have “potential tropical cyclone six” on the board in the far eastern Atlantic, just off the coast of Africa. This is expected to become Tropical Storm Florence by tomorrow and Hurricane Florence over the weekend. Long-range guidance suggests the system will begin to turn northward before reaching longitude 55W. If this is the case, most likely it will remain over open water and won’t get close to the U.S.

A tropical wave is near Hispaniola; there is some chance of slow development over the eastern Gulf of Mexico next week, but the National Hurricane Center is keeping the risk of development at 20 percent for now over the next five days.

